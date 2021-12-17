Amarinder Singh joins hands with BJP for Punjab polls

Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP for Punjab polls

Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 17 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 17:46 ist
After resigning as the chief minister, Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party named Punjab Lok Congress. Credit: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

After meeting senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat in New Delhi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh Friday announced the Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron party are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together.

We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shekhawat, also the BJP's Punjab in-charge, too said that topics like seat share will be discussed later.

After resigning as the chief minister, Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party named Punjab Lok Congress.

Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year. 

(With ANI inputs)

