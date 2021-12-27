Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 12:52 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah and Capt Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

The meeting is underway at Shah's residence where all three are present.

Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections.

Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.

