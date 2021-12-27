Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.
The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party.
Also read: EC to discuss Covid situation with top health officials
The meeting is underway at Shah's residence where all three are present.
Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections.
Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe
There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022
Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics
Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021
DH Toon | Always wear 'mask' at 'hate speech' assembly!
Why Salman Khan remains Bollywood's undisputed 'Sultan'
How will PLI scheme help make India 'Atmanirbhar'?
Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes
India all set to board the shuttle express to glory