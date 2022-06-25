Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.
A statement quoting 80-year-old Singh's MP wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him in London, said the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital.
He will be discharged on Monday, she said in a tweet later.
"We are thankful to all of you for your prayers & good wishes," she said.
Singh had gone to London recently. The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP.
