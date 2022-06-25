Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London

Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London

The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 21:49 ist

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.

A statement quoting 80-year-old Singh's MP wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him in London, said the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital.

He will be discharged on Monday, she said in a tweet later.

"We are thankful to all of you for your prayers & good wishes," she said.

Singh had gone to London recently. The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which is an ally of the BJP.

India News
Amarinder Singh

