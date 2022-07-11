Amarnath Yatra resumes partially after 3 days

After remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather and massive cloudburst that saw several devotees lose their lives, annual Amarnath Yatra resumed partially on Monday.

At least 16 pilgrims died after a flash flood triggered by heavy rains near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas swept away several people on Friday evening and washed away a sizable chunk of the hilly route.

In view of the cloudburst incident and bad weather, the yatra remained suspended for the three days. However, on Monday, the pilgrimage partially resumed from an alternative route which was made ready by the Army. This new route will help with the swift movement of pilgrims.

“Pilgrims were allowed to move towards Chandanwari from the Pahalgam base camp. Pilgrims will go to the holy cave from this route only for time being and after darshan, they will proceed to the Baltal route for the return journey,” a senior official said.

He said over 7,000 pilgrims had crossed Chandiwari till afternoon. “The yatra also resumed from Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu on Monday morning with 3,010 pilgrims leaving for Pahalgam base camp and 1,016 for Baltal base camp,” the official added.

Earlier this morning Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Chandanwari to take first hand information about the facilities for the pilgrims. “Visited Chandanwari earlier today to take stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims. Interacted with doctors, sanitation workers and people running community kitchen,” office of LG J&K tweeted.

Director of Meteorological Department, J&K, Sonam Lotus said they suspect that the region above the Amarnath cave may have experienced a cloudburst, leading to highly intense and highly localised rainfall “that our automatic weather station could not catch.”

“We have no means of measuring the rainfall there as it is a very remote area,” he said.

The rescue operations are in full swing in Kashmir with choppers making regular reconnaissance trips to ensure that the missing pilgrims are located at the earliest in order to minimise the casualty count.

The 43-day annual yatra began on June 30, from the twin base camps of Nunwan and Baltal camp in Ganderbal district. In the first nine-days of the yatra over one lakh pilgrims offered their prayers at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the upper reaches of the south Himalayas.

The yatra to the holy cave shrine will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on August 11.