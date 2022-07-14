Amarnath Yatra suspended due to bad weather

The officials said the yatra will resume after the weather improves

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 14 2022, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 13:18 ist
The yatra was temporarily suspended from Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes in the morning. Credit: PTI Photo

Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both routes on Thursday due to bad weather as rains lashed the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

The yatra was temporarily suspended from Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes in the morning and no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine, they said.

The officials said the yatra will resume after the weather improves.

Earlier, the yatra was stopped for three days following a cloudburst on July 8 which left 16 people dead and over 30 missing. It had resumed via the Pahalgam route on Monday and through the Baltal route on Tuesday. 

amarnath yatra
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

