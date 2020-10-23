Amazon to not appear before panel on data protection

Amazon refuses to appear before Parliamentary panel on Data Protection Bill

Panel chief Meenakshi Lekhi said Amazon's refusal to appear before the Parliament committee amounts to a breach of privilege

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 14:32 ist
Online retail giant Amazon. Credits: AFP Photo

Ecommerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before a Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill on October 28, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday.

"Amazon has refused to appear before the panel on October 28 and if no one on behalf of the ecommerce company appears before the panel it amounts to a breach of privilege," she told PTI.

Meanwhile, Facebook's policy head Ankhi Das appeared before the panel on the issue of data security on Friday.

Facebook India representatives were asked some tough and searching questions by the members of the panel, sources said.

During the meeting, a member suggested that the social media giant should not draw inferences from the data of its users for commercial benefits of its advertisers.

The panel has summoned officials of micro-blogging site Twitter on October 28, and Google and Paytm on October 29. 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amazon
Meenakshi Lekhi
Data Protection Bill

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 