Amazon.in signs papers for largest Fulfillment Centre

Amazon.in signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country. The existing FC spread across 400,000 sqft will now be expanded by another 180,000 sqft. With this investment, Amazon.in now has more than three fulfilment centres in Telangana with a total processing area of more than 850,000 square feet.

According to a statement here on Thursday, Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment - Asia, Amazon, said that Amazon has been consistently investing in infrastructure and delivery network, to speed up delivery and provide a superior experience to both – customers and sellers.

“With the further expansion of our largest fulfilment centre in India, we are excited to create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region and empower thousands of local sellers to use the local infrastructure thus helping them save capital and grow,” he said.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, said “We hope Amazon continues to grow and thrive at Hyderabad Airport City. This agreement firmly establishes us as one of the most reliable Grade-A warehouse developers.” The new FC furthers Amazon India’s commitment to continued investment in infrastructure to match its rapidly expanding business in Telangana.

With new infrastructure, Amazon is able to impact local communities through full-time and part-time job creation and skilling across the state and the country. In June 2019, the company also announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 sqft.

