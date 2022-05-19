Confusion over booster jab for international travellers

Ambiguity in Centre's rule for Covid-19 booster shots for international travellers

Though there is no clear rule, some vaccination centres have been asking for inoculation proofs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 08:15 ist

The guidelines laid out for receiving the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the allotted period of nine months for international travellers have people scratching their heads. 

Even though the Centre had stated on May 12 that those travelling abroad can be administered the booster shot three months following the second dose, the need for producing the relevant documents at the vaccination centre is still unclear. 

A circular released the subsequent day stated that those travelling for educational, employment, and sports purposes, along with going as part of India's delegation for bilateral or multilateral meetings can take the additional dose much prior to the nine-month period.

Though there is no clear rule on having to produce necessary documents, some vaccination centres have been asking for inoculation proofs, a Times of India report stated.

The Union Ministry has also mentioned there is no need to upload the necessary documents on the Co-WIN website, which has more made matters more confusing for vaccination centres. 

As of May 19 morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.79 crore, achieved via 2,40,71,663 sessions.

Over 3.22 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(With agency inputs)

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Booster dose

