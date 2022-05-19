Ambiguity in Centre's rule for Covid booster shot for international passenger

The guidelines laid out for receiving the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the allotted period of nine months for international travellers have people scratching their heads.

Even though the Centre had stated on May 12 that those travelling abroad can be administered the booster shot three months following the second dose, the need for producing the relevant documents at the vaccination centre is still unclear.

A circular released the subsequent day stated that those travelling for educational, employment, and sports purposes, along with going as part of India's delegation for bilateral or multilateral meetings can take the additional dose much prior to the 9-month period.

Though there is no clear rule on having to produce necessary documents at the vaccination centres, some vaccinations have been asking for proof from the recipients, a Times of India report stated.

The Union Ministry has also mentioned there is no need to upload the necessary documents on the Co-WIN website, which has all the way more made matters confusing for the vaccination centres.

As of May 19 morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.79 crore, achieved via 2,40,71,663 sessions.

Over 3.22 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(With agency inputs)