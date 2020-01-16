Amid CAA unrest, JNU again pushes semester registration date

The registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees

Delhi police vehicles are seen parked at the admin block of JNU Campus in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17.

"The registration deadline for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500," a senior varsity official said.

"After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of an appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official added.

