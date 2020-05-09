Amid COVID-19, heart transplantation in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
  • May 09 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:09 ist

Heart transplantation is being carried out in Kerala on Saturday with the heart harvested from a brain dead woman aged around 45 in Thiruvananthapuram being airlifted to Kochi and being transplanted on a woman hailing from Ernakulam district.

The heart transplantation assumed significance as a helicopter recently hired for Kerala Police was operated for transporting the organ from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, around 225 kilometres, in around 45 minutes. The decision to hire the helicopter on a rent of Rs. 1.7 crore had recently triggered allegations of unnecessary spending at the time of financial crunches.

A team of doctors led by cardiac surgeon Jose Chacko Periappuram was conducting the transplantation. The heart was harvested from a Thiruvananthapuram native at KIMS hospital. The transplantation was progressing on an Ernakulam native at Lissie hospital in Kochi and the first stage is said to be successful.

heart-related ailments
Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

