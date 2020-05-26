Amid COVID-19 pandemic, medicos in Kashmir being ‘harassed’ by police

Amid prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Kashmir Tuesday (May 26) announced black band protest against alleged manhandling and harassment of medicos by the police in recent days across the Valley.

On Tuesday doctors at a super-specialty hospital in Srinagar held a token protest against the alleged harassment of healthcare professionals by police.

A senior cardiologist posted at super-specialty SMHS hospital in Srinagar was allegedly thrashed and lodged in a police station for a day on Saturday (May 23)) when he was on his way to attend patients. The incident sparked outrage in Kashmir with Principal, Government Medical College (DMC) Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid calling for swift action.

The Police have already ordered a probe into the incident, but not before he was asked to sign a “bail document”, and his vehicle was kept at the police station.

In another incident on Tuesday, the Chief Medical Officer (CM) of northern Bandipora district was stopped by police while he was on his way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the CMO was seen protesting against the incident.

“We are here to fight against coronavirus, you are habitual of harassing us,” he yelled at the cops.

President of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr. Suhial Naik said that in the past 48 hours, three medicos who were on their duty were ‘harassed and manhandled’ by the police.

“We are announcing a one-day black band protest on Wednesday (27 May) against the excesses by government forces against the healthcare providers,” he said in a statement.

Naik appealed to doctors, paramedics, and other related staff of J&K to wear black bands on Wednesday to protest the injustice meted out with the health care professionals.

“The families of doctors are already uncertain due to COVID-19 threat. Now the families of doctors are more concerned following the unfortunate incidents in the past four days,” he added.

The DAK also appealed to the government, especially the law enforcement agencies to implement the ordinance recently framed by the President of India to safeguard the frontline workers.