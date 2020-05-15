Amid COVID-19 scare tale of human-bat bonding in Bengal

The bond that formed between a large group of bats and resident of the Khatpukur area of West Bardhaman district in West Bengal 50 years ago has remained intact despite unfounded speculations that bats may be carriers of the dreaded COVID-19. The winged mammals arrived and settled at Khatpukur in the industrial town of Durgapur half a century ago.

They did not leave the area even as it became heavily urbanized as factories sprang up in large numbers. Locals said that the bats have never caused any harm let alone attack humans. They are used to waking up to the sound of the bats returning to the trees at5 crack of dawn.

“The bats are harmless. They don’t disturb us and we don’t disturb them. It is live and let live policy between us,” said Saikat Mondal, resident of the area.

Even the panic of the pandemic has failed to affect the compassion of the local’s to the bats whom they often describe as their “friends.”

However, the local’s commitment to protecting the bats is not confined to waking up to their sound in the morning. Sources in the district police said that to ensure the bats are not disturbed locals have not burst crackers during Diwali for ages.

According to sources in the Forest Department nearly 2000 bats have made Khatpukur their home.

For the elderly residents of the area, the bats are part of their childhood memories. They fondly recall seeing the bats flying out of the tress late evening in search of food as they played with friends in the local park.

“ The bats only eat fruits. We don’t care what others say about them. Our friendship will continue no matter what happens,” locals said.