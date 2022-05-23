Amid Gyanvapi row, MNS says 2 dargahs in Pune built on temple land

MNS says 2 dargahs in Pune built on temple land

PTI
PTI, Pune ,
  • May 23 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 15:02 ist

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, the MNS has claimed that two dargahs had been built on the Punyeshwar temple land in Maharashtra's Pune city.

MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde on Sunday said they have launched 'Punyeshwar Mukti' (free the temple land) campaign, and appealed to people to support the Raj Thackeray-led party's fight in restoring the temple land.

Also read: After Gyanvapi and Mathura, clamour emerges over Lucknow's historic 'Teele Wali Masjid'

Citing a recent survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, Shinde said the government has started waking up in the wake of Raj Thackeray's stand on Hindutva.

"Like Gyanvapi, we are also fighting for the Punyeshwar temple in Pune," he said.

Shinde claimed that a commander of Khilji dynasty ruler Alauddin Khilji had demolished the Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar temples in Pune and later dargahs were built on the land.

