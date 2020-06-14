Amid Indo-China face-off, 1500 workers leave Jharkhand by train to build roads at Leh-Ladakh

A special train, arguably the first-of-its-kind and arranged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), left Jharkhand carrying over 1500 workers who will construct roads in the Leh-Ladakh region.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren flagged off the train at Dumka (the second capital of Jharkhand) and called the workers of his State as “the soldiers” who have helped build the nation for the last several decades.

“At a time when there is tension along the Indo-China border, you are undertaking journey to fearlessly work for your country. You are no less than soldiers,” said Soren, while wishing the workers from his State a ‘Happy journey’ at Dumka railway station.

Of these 1500 workers, over 1300 are from Dumka, while the rest from the adjoining places like Godda and Pakur.

The BRO had sought Jharkhand Government’s assistance before ‘recruiting’ these workers, who are physically quite strong and could work under adverse situation and inclement weather. These workers are specially required to help construct roads in the difficult terrain of Leh and Ladakh.

The move assumes significance in the sense that there is a face-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh region.

Prior to their departure from Dumka railway station on Saturday, an agreement was signed by the BRO with the Jharkhand Government assuring enhanced wages and other welfare entitlements to these workers who earlier worked in Leh-Ladakh but were devoid of proper wages due to ‘middlemen’ who got them the job.

“Before their departure, an agreement was signed by the district administration and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The district administration will facilitate and tie-up with the BRO to ensure that all workers get their dues and welfare entitlements,” the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dumka, Rajeshwari B, told Deccan Herald on Sunday.

Soren presented these workers their job card and ration kits. Sources said these workers will now get around Rs 18,000 per month compared to earlier remuneration of Rs 15,000 a month.

Earlier, when these workers were stranded in Leh-Ladakh during lockdown, Hemant Soren brought them to Jharkhand by flight last month after the State government paid their air fare.