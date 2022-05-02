Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

As the country grapples with rising temperatures, the Centre has issued a list of dos and don'ts for the general public to stay safe.

The advisory asked people to stay hydrated by drinking enough water, even if not thirsty. It also advised people to consume seasonal fruits and carry water when travelling.

While the advisory suggested people stay indoors during the daytime as far as possible, it asked them to cover their heads with umbrellas when exposed to direct sunlight.

The list of don'ts includes going out, especially betweem 12 noon and 3 pm. The advisory also advised people to avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks as such drinks lead to loss of body fluids.

Eating high-protein foods should also be avoided and children and pets must not be left inside parked vehicles.

Check out the full list of dos and don'ts below:

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged states/UTs to review their health facility preparedness for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and all necessary equipment while ensuring sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.

In a letter to the states/UTs on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested them to disseminate the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses’ to all districts for effective management of cases of heatwave. The letter mentions that from March 1, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses has been initiated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states and districts.

