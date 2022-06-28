Amid Maharashtra power tussle, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Delhi

Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Fadnavis reaches Delhi

Fadnavis will be meeting some senior BJP leaders in Delhi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 15:15 ist
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra following a rebellion by MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday left for Delhi along with a legal counsel, a party functionary said.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing a crisis as many of its MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, have rebelled and are currently camping in Guwahati.

"Fadnavis has left for New Delhi with a legal counsel. He will be meeting some senior BJP leaders there," the party functionary said.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said he had attended a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai, where a number of senior party leaders were also present.

Mungantiwar had also said his party was maintaining a "wait and watch" stand on the present political situation in the state.

Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis
India News
Devendra Fadnavis
Shiv Sena
MVA

