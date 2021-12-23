PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting today

Amid Omicron scare, PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting on December 23

There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 12:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

Also read: Omicron infections seem to be milder: Research teams

In a communication to the states and Union Territories on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels. 

There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against Covid-19, as has been done by many countries. 

