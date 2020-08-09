Amid reports of Amit Shah testing negative for Covid-19, MHA says no tests done

No fresh Covid-19 test has been done so far on Home Minister Amit Shah since his admission in hospital last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday amid reports that he has tested negative for the virus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Shah was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana Gurugram on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

However, on Sunday, reports emerged from a section of media that he tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday and is likely to be discharged on Monday.

Some media outlets based their reportage on former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari who tweeted "best wishes" to Shah for his recovery. Tiwari later deleted the tweet.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

However, a senior MHA official said no test was done so far to ascertain whether Shah has recovered.

State-owned All India Radio (AIR) also tweeted that Shah turned negative even after clarification from the MHA.

BJP also said nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the hospital, MHA or his own Twitter feed should be referred to

