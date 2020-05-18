Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Kerala to resume public transport, liquor sales

On Monday (May 18), 29 more persons, including 21 who came from abroad, seven from other states, and one health worker, were tested positive in Kerala taking the active cases to 130. However, the government has decided to relax the lockdown norms.

It has announced to allow inter-district travel without passes between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm and start public transport services within districts by restricting the number of passengers to half of the seating capacity of the vehicle. Also, it will now allow liquor sales through retail outlets and take away liquor sales from bars, and clubs based on online booking systems are some of the relaxations. The state also decided to hike transport bus fares with a 50 percent hike in minimum fares until the restrictions are lifted.

So far, 104 persons who came from abroad and other states have tested positive in Kerala, while 473 persons with symptoms are quarantined at hospitals and 67,316 people remain at in-home quarantine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that special task forces will be formed in all areas of the state to ensure that people use masks. Stringent action is being taken against those not wearing masks and violated quarantine. On Monday alone 1,344 incidents of people not wearing face masks were reported and 16 persons were found to have violated quarantine norms. Cases were also registered against three persons who came down from Abu Dhabi by concealing the fact that they have COVID-19 infection.

In four-wheeler taxis, only two persons apart from the driver would be allowed, while three persons would be allowed in private cars. Only one passenger would be allowed in autorickshaws. In the case of families, it can go up to three. Travel of persons aged above 65 and children below ten would be restricted. Liquor sales would resume as and when the online queue system is set in place. Barbershops would be also allowed to function with regulations, said the Chief Minister.

Earlier decision to conduct the pending SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations by this month-end would be held as per schedule, he said.