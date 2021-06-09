Amid rumours of further bifurcation of J&K, PAGD leaders to meet in Srinagar

Amid fresh rumours about further bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Wednesday called a meeting of its constituents at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Fairview residence, here.

Sources said that the meeting was called on the insistence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, to discuss the prevailing “uncertain situation” in the union territory.

CPI(M) senior leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while confirming the meeting said, “We are meeting after a gap of several months to discuss the prevailing situation in the region. I hope it will be quite fruitful.”

The PAGD - an alliance of National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI, CPM, Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference- was formed with the pledge of perseverance and steadfastness towards restoration of the special status of J&K which was revoked by the Center in August 2019.

However, after remaining active for more than two months, especially during district development council (DDC) polls, the PAGD went into hibernation from January this year. This will be the first meeting of the alliance in 2021. One of the important constituents of the PAGD - People’s Conference led by separatist-turned-mainstream leader Sajad Lone left the alliance in January.

Since last week, rumours have been going agog in Kashmir that the Center was planning to further bifurcate J&K. Heavy troops movement and J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s recent visit to New Delhi fuelled these rumours further.