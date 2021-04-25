PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' today

Amid second Covid wave, PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 09:43 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, as the country grapples with a second Covid-19 wave.

The programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio network and on Doordarshan.

In his last Mann ki Baat, Modi hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against the Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

He also hailed the 'taali-thaali' campaign and lighting of diyas last year, saying it had touched the hearts of 'corona warriors'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 