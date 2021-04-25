Amid second Covid wave, PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, as the country grapples with a second Covid-19 wave.

The programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio network and on Doordarshan.

In his last Mann ki Baat, Modi hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against the Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

He also hailed the 'taali-thaali' campaign and lighting of diyas last year, saying it had touched the hearts of 'corona warriors'.