Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, universities hold online convocations for students

With several placements being revoked, companies laying off employees and unemployment on the rise, the novel coronavirus outbreak has left students worrying about their careers more than ever. As the graduating batch of 2020 across the world braces serious questions about their future, some universities have taken their cue to ensure that the students receive their due degrees on time.

Online convocations or e-convocations may or may not be a part of the new-normal post coronavirus. However, during times of crisis, it is proving to be the only viable option.

Owing to the lockdown since March 25, there has been a restriction on large gatherings due to which colleges and universities have either had to delay the convocation ceremony without any tentative dates or have decided to conduct it online.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, located in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur and Indore, held an e-convocation on May 15, where over 900 students from different cities were felicitated and given their degrees virtually, India Today reported.

As graduating students remain unsure of what the future holds for them, institutes that are conducting e-convocations have somewhat managed to adapt to the changing times.

Srijita Sen, who is graduating this year from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, says that e-convocations are necessary as instead of delaying the event indefinitely, students are at least being awarded their degrees.

“I had it all planned, from wearing the robe to tossing hats and clicking the most memorable pictures. It is surely disappointing that it will not work out but we need to have a positive attitude today more than ever,” she said.

The Institute has decided to hold an e-convocation via a Zoom call on June 8 and send out the degrees to the graduates by post.

Reportedly, University of Mysore had also planned to host its 100th annual convocation this year to celebrate its graduating batch. However, they have put the plan on hold until further directions from the Government. Other institutes that have deferred the convocation ceremony include several IIMs and IITs.