Amidst tension with China, India, Australia ink military logistics sharing pact

India and Australia on Thursday signed a pact to allow the Army, Navy and Air Force of the two nations to share military logistics.

The signing of the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement (MLSA) was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had a virtual bilateral summit. The move came at a time when both the nations are finding themselves at the receiving end of the growing belligerence of China.

Modi and Morrison also called for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, where China’s maritime aggression has been a cause of concern not only for India and Australia but also for the United States, Japan and other countries in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed the commitment of India and Australia “to support the freedom of navigation, over-flight and peaceful and cooperative use of the seas by adherence of all nations to international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and peaceful resolution of disputes rather than through unilateral or coercive actions”.

Noting the shared interest in promoting maritime security and safety, India and Australia agreed to “deepen navy-to-navy cooperation and strengthen maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region through enhanced exchange of information”.

The MLSA will set a framework for the armed forces of India and Australia to help each other by providing food, water, billet, transport, petroleum, oils, lubricants, clothing, communications and medical services. It will also allow sharing of military bases, storage, use of facilities, training services, spare parts and components as well as providing repair and maintenance and airport and seaport services to each other.

Modi’s video-conference with Morrison on Thursday was the first bilateral summit Prime Minister held virtually with a foreign counterpart after he and many other world leaders had to suspend overseas travels in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s move to step up its military-to-military cooperation with Australia comes amidst continuing tension along its disputed boundary with China in eastern Ladakh. Australia’s recent demand for a probe into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in China also strained its bilateral relations with the Communist country, which retaliated by raising the tariff on import of barley from Down Under. China also banned the import of beef from four large abattoirs in Australia.

India is also set to sign a similar military logistics sharing pact – formally known as Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) – with Japan.

India already signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) with the United States in August 2016. Once New Delhi signs the similar agreement with Tokyo; Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will have logistics sharing arrangements with counterparts in all the three other nations in the Quad – United States, Japan and Australia.