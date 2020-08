Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache for the past few days.

A few days back Shah tested negative for Covid-19. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on August 2 and was discharged recently.

An AIIMS statement said he has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last three to four days and has been admitted to AIIms for post-Covid-19 care.