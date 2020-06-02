Amit Shah assures Atma Nirbhar Bharat won’t reduce foreign investments, lauds COVID-19 management: Report

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday emphasised that India is in a better position to fight coronavirus than other countries, and assured that once every Indian starts using only domestically made products, it will only boost the economy and not bring about a fall in investments in the country. "We are confident that this will give a new impetus to our economy. God also supports those who work with hope and strategy," Shah said in an interview with Network 18.

Shah told Network 18’s Editor-in-Chief, “I want to urge every Indian to take a pledge to use only those products that are manufactured in India. This is our right. I believe that if every Indian uses only domestically made products, our economy will receive a big jump."

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with a tally of 1,82,143.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is in a better position in comparison to the rest of the world in the fight against coronavirus. Till now, 12.6 per lakh people in the country have been affected by COVID-19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India's recovery rate is above 42 percent, according to the latest data," Shah said, adding that the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak is "our biggest achievement,” he added.

Lauding the state governments and their efforts of battling the pandemic, Shah said that irrespective of political party, every state government has fought against coronavirus outbreak promptly.

Commenting on the situation of the migrant workers, Shah made the point that the decision of sending all migrant workers home right in the beginning would have posed a huge stress on the state governments since the states did not have quarantining facilities initially. He said, "The Modi government has arranged buses and trains for the migrants and till now, 55 lakh migrants have been sent to their native states. The Railways has helped migrants in returning home, most of whom have now completed their quarantine period and started living with their families.”

Shah also made his views clear on the Indo-China border military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The Home Minister said, "We can't take the issue of LAC lightly. The government will not compromise one bit on this issue. We are dealing with this both militarily and diplomatically."

Shah mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, the rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings and the surgical strikes, economic reforms like the Rs 20 lakh package as a great example of the strength of Modi's leadership and the efficiency of his government in the past six years.

He further termed the rebellion wherein senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the subsequent formation of government in Madhya Pradesh as "lack of respect for leadership" within Congress.