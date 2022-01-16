Amit Shah compliments Modi, citizens for successful completion of 1 year of Covid vaccination

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of one year of India's Covid vaccination drive and said the country has set an example for the world how the government and the people together can conquer impossible challenges.

The countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

Shah also congratulated the scientists, health workers, Covid warriors and the people of the country for this endeavour.

"With the efficient leadership, determination and constant efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has set an example in the world that if the government and citizens unite in the interest of the nation and set a common goal, then the country can overcome the impossible and conquer every challenge," he tweeted in Hindi with a hashtag one year of vaccine drive.

"I congratulate the talented scientists, health workers, all corona warriors and citizens on the successful completion of one year of the world's largest free vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid under the strong and inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Shah said in another tweet.

According to the Health Ministry, over 93 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 69.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The government decided to expand the ambit of the inoculation drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

