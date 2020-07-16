Amit Shah condoles demise of spiritual leader of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the demise of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan head Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree and said his divine teachings and selfless contributions towards the welfare of society have no parallels.

In a message, the home minister also said the spiritual leader's life was full of values and wisdom and he selflessly devoted himself to the greater cause of humanity and blessed and enlightened millions of lives.

Swamishree Maharaj's divine teachings and selfless contributions towards the welfare of society have no parallels, he said.

His demise is an irreparable loss, Shah said and prayed for his noble soul to rest in peace and strength to his followers all across the globe.

Swamishree Maharaj was the spiritual leader of the Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan. He was the fifth heir in the lineage of ascetic acharyas.

According to the website of the Ahmedabad-based Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, Swamishree Maharaj died on Thursday.