'Deeply anguished': Shah condoles Pranab's death

Amit Shah condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death, says he left behind huge void in Indian polity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 20:06 ist
The home minister said Mukherjee's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to the motherland. Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed deep anguish over the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying his demise has left a huge void in the Indian polity.

Mukherjee, 84, died in an army hospital here on Monday, his son Abhijit said.

The home minister said Mukherjee's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to the motherland.

Read more on Pranab Mukherjee

"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da's distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," Shah tweeted.

"His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," the minister said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pranab Mukherjee
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 