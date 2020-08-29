Amit Shah greets sportspersons on National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted sportspersons on Saturday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed to promoting sports and nurturing young talents.

He also complimented all sportspersons who have been making India proud by their hard work and passion.

The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29 in 1905.

"Modi government is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India," he said in a series of tweets.

Paying tribute to the hockey wizard, on his birth anniversary, the Home Minister said Major Dhyan Chand was a phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals and mesmerised millions by his magical technique.

Major Dhyan Chand's talent, achievements and devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come, Shah said. 

