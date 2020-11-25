Amit Shah hails Ahmed Patel’s contributions to Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and said he made a significant contribution to his party and public life.
Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.
"The news about the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is very sad. Ahmed Patel made a significant contribution to the Congress party and public life. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May god bless the departed soul," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। अहमद पटेल जी का कांग्रेस पार्टी और सार्वजनिक जीवन में बड़ा योगदान रहा। मैं दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 25, 2020
