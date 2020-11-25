Amit Shah hails Ahmed Patel’s contributions to Congress

Amit Shah hails Ahmed Patel’s contributions to Congress

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 10:35 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and said he made a significant contribution to his party and public life.

Also read: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

Political leaders condole the demise of Ahmed Patel

"The news about the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is very sad. Ahmed Patel made a significant contribution to the Congress party and public life. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May god bless the departed soul," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Amit Shah
Congress
Ahmed Patel

