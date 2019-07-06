Amit Shah launches mission Telangana

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a strong statement on the eve of membership drive at Telangana, by having lunch at the home of Soni Nayak, a long-time BJP sympathiser at the Ranganayakulu Tanda near Sahmshabad here.

Soni a Lambadi (ST) by caste prepared dal, Jowar Roti, upma, and hot tea for the leader. Amit Shah then handed over the membership card to Soni Nayak, opening up an ambitious membership drive in which people from all sections of the society will be encouraged to join the national party.

“I have submitted a memorandum to the BJP leader asking him to provide water supply to the tribal hamlet. Pacca houses and power are the other demands I made,” Soni said.

Earlier, he was received by the Governor ESL Narasimhan and other senior police officials at the airport. He had a meeting with the officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport and proceeded to KLCC convention centre where he officially launched the membership drive. Former AP Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao also joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah.

'BJP taking all good men'

Setting a target of 18 lakh new members for the state of Telangana during the membership drive, Shah hoped that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala would soon become strongholds for the party.

“Some people are saying that BJP is admitting leaders from other parties. Yes there are good people in every party and we are in a mission to bring all good people under one umbrella,” Shah said. He pointed out that unlike Congress which split every time it lost an election, BJP has grown stronger after every defeat.



“There was a time when there were only two MPs for BJP and Rajiv Gandhi made fun of us saying “Ham Do hamare do”. See, now the same Congress has lost even the opposition status,” Shah said. He added that negative thinking will not take the nation forward but a strong belief in our strength will.