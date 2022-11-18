Amit Shah raises issue of attacks on minorities, temples in Bangladesh with counterpart

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan and raised the issue of attacks on minorities and temples in that country, official sources said.

Shah also had productive exchanges with the Bangladeshi minister on border management and common security-related issues.

He raised with Khan the issue of attacks on minorities and temples in Bangladesh, the official sources said.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met H.E. Asaduzzaman Khan, the Home Minister of Bangladesh on the sidelines of the 'No Money for Terror' conference. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues," Shah's office tweeted.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah met H.E. Binalf Andualem, Minister of peace, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/l3imdiIvWn — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) November 18, 2022

Khan is here to attend the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The two-day conference, which began on Friday, is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Home Minister Shah said terrorism is the most serious threat to global peace and security but financing of terror is "more dangerous".

Terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources, he said.

The darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities, Shah said.