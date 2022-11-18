Shah discusses security with Bangladeshi counterpart

Amit Shah raises issue of attacks on minorities, temples in Bangladesh with counterpart

Amit Shah also had productive exchanges with the Bangladeshi minister on border management and common security-related issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 19:34 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan and raised the issue of attacks on minorities and temples in that country, official sources said.

Shah also had productive exchanges with the Bangladeshi minister on border management and common security-related issues.

He raised with Khan the issue of attacks on minorities and temples in Bangladesh, the official sources said.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met H.E. Asaduzzaman Khan, the Home Minister of Bangladesh on the sidelines of the 'No Money for Terror' conference. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues," Shah's office tweeted.

Khan is here to attend the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The two-day conference, which began on Friday, is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Home Minister Shah said terrorism is the most serious threat to global peace and security but financing of terror is "more dangerous".

Terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources, he said.

The darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities, Shah said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
Bangladesh
Terrorism
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 