Amit Shah to address mega cooperatives conclave on Sept 25

In his first ever mega outreach, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah is all set to address a meeting of representatives from across the cooperatives sector on Saturday.

Since the creation of the separate Ministry of Cooperation in July, Shah had meetings with leaders of representatives’ cooperative societies, but the September 25, 2021, event will bring diverse groups under one roof.

Shah is expected to unveil his vision for the sector after taking over ministry, which has aroused interest of a cross section of political leaders who derive their strength from the cooperative movement.

"This conference would have representatives from every sector of the co-operative sector. Fisheries, dairy, weaver, sugar, urban co-operative banks, fertilizer co-operatives," Dilip Sanghani, chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), told DH.

The day-long National Cooperative Conference, scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, will see participation from 2,200 representatives from the block, village, district, state and national level. The NCUI expects lakhs of representatives to join the meeting virtually.

Sanghani said the theme of the seminar is ‘Sahkarita Se Samruddhi’ (Progress through cooperation) and the objective is to bring leaders and delegates of cooperatives from village level to national level under one roof to boost the cooperative movement in the country.

"We expect the minister to spell out measures to further strengthen the cooperatives sector and the role it can play in job creation," said Sanghani, a four-term Lok Sabha member from Amreli in Gujarat.

According to officials, the Ministry of Cooperation was expected to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

The new ministry was also expected to work for improving 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives by streamlining processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

