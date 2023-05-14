Shah to inaugurate programme on legislative drafting

Amit Shah to inaugurate training programme on legislative drafting

The programme is being organised by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 14 2023, 17:38 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:38 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a training programme on legislative drafting here on Monday.

The programme is being organised by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), an official statement said.

It is aimed at creating an understanding of the principles and practices of legislative drafting among officers of Parliament, state legislatures and various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments, it added.

Also Read | Extraordinary sacrifices made by nurses during pandemic continue to inspire mankind: Amit Shah

Legislative drafting has a major impact on the interpretation of policies and the regulations implemented for the welfare of society and the state, the statement said.

Since legislative draftsmen are responsible for producing legislation which promotes democratic governance and gives effect to the rule of law, it is necessary that they are imparted training from time to time to sharpen their skills, it added.

The training programme will help in their capacity building, the statement said.

India News
Amit Shah

