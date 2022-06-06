Shah to inaugurate tribal research institute on Tuesday

Amit Shah to inaugurate tribal research institute on Tuesday

The institute will provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 22:42 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: IANS photo

Home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute on Tuesday.

A government release said the Institute will serve as the “nerve-center of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields”.

Collaborations with reputed research institutes, universities, organisations as well as academic bodies and resource centres will take place, the government said. “It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training,” the release said.

The institute will also provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments.

An exhibition, where more than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across country show case their indigenous products and performances, will also take place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
tribals

What's Brewing

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

All you need to know about norovirus

All you need to know about norovirus

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

 