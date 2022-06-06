Amit Shah to inaugurate tribal research institute on Tuesday

Home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute on Tuesday.

A government release said the Institute will serve as the “nerve-center of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields”.

Collaborations with reputed research institutes, universities, organisations as well as academic bodies and resource centres will take place, the government said. “It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training,” the release said.

The institute will also provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as State Welfare Departments.

An exhibition, where more than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across country show case their indigenous products and performances, will also take place.