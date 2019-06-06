Amit Shah to live in late PM Vajpayee's residence

The Centre has allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence on Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The official bungalow of the former prime minister, 6A, on Krishna Menon Marg, has been allotted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," an official in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said here.

BJP national president Shah, who is currently staying at 11, Akbar Road bungalow, is likely to move to the new house next month.

Shah, who visited the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow recently, suggested a few changes. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is overseeing the ministers' and officials' residences, is doing renovation works which are likely to complete in a month, sources said.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. After his death in August, his family members vacated the house and handed over to the CPWD.

When Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg house, he had got the municipal number of the bungalow changed from 8 to 6-A.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was decided that no government bungalow previously occupied by a leader in Delhi would be converted into any memorial after their death.

The government has already built memorial for Vajpayee 'Sadaiv Atal', near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, a place designated for last rites of presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers.