Amit Shah to tour seven states in three weeks

Between May 9 and May 29, he will visit Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2022, 17:29 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 17:29 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be touring seven states — from northeast to the south — in the next three weeks to attend political and official events, days after his visits to Karnataka and West Bengal.

Shah is currently in West Bengal for a two-day visit and he was in Karnataka on Tuesday. Between May 9 and May 29, he will visit Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

His first stop will be Assam on May 9 and 10 where he will attend the function to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. He is also scheduled to attend a series of political and official events.

Shah will then travel to Telangana on May 14 to address a public meeting in Ranga Reddy district, which marks the conclusion of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'. Congress' Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to travel to the state on Friday, a tour already in controversy over Osmania University denying permission for a function to be attended by the former party president.

From Telangana, Shah will head to Kerala on May 15 where, sources said, he will attend a series of BJP meetings, followed by Uttarakhand on May 20 where he will spend one day interacting with BJP leaders and workers as well as attending official meetings.

The Home Minister will on May 21 go to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-day visit where he is scheduled to attend official meetings. He will visit Maharashtra on May 27, he will visit his home state Gujarat the next two days.

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
Assam
Maharashtra
Telangana
Kerala

