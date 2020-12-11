Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on December 19

At a time when a tug-of-war was going on between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the Union Home Ministry’s summon to the State’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in the State for a two-day visit on December 19.

The State BJP leadership said that Shah took serious note of the attack on BJP president J P Nadda by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres and spoke to Nadda and national vice president Mukul Roy.

State BJP general secretary Saytyantan Basu said that “although the Union Home Minister’s visit to Bengal was being planned for the last few days but the schedule was recently finalised.”

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day Roy said that Shah had called him to inquire about the attack on Nadda. “ I told the Union Home Minister that a total lawlessness and anarchy was prevailing in the State.”

He further alleged that the attack on Nadda’s convoy was “pre-planned” and the BJP president remained unscathed only because he was traveling in a bulletproof vehicle.

State BJP sources said that during his upcoming visit Shah would raise the issues of law and order in the state in relation to the attack on Nadda.

Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in the Diamond Harbor area of South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday while he was on his way to a party rally.

Several senior BJP leaders including Roy, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack. Nadda said that eight BJP workers were admitted to the hospital due to the attack.