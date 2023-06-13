Amit Shah unveils Rs 8k-cr projects for disaster management

Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and announced three major schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

“Our endeavour is that not a single person’s life is lost due to disaster,” Shah said while announcing measures for the modernisation of fire brigade services, flood mitigation and prevention of landslides.

A project worth Rs 5,000 crore was announced to expand and modernise fire services in all states. Another project worth Rs 2,500 crore will reduce the risk of urban flooding in the seven most populous metros of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. A National Landslide Risk Mitigation Project worth Rs 825 crore was announced for landslide mitigation in 17 states and Union Territories.

Shah said the NDMA visited sites in seven states where nuclear power plants are coming up and issued strict protocols for rescuing people in case of any emergency. He said he has instructed ministers in each state to make it their priority, and that all arrangements for disaster management of the sites should be made before the plants become operational.

Shah said workshops were organised in 23 states to combat the fallout of hot weather conditions, and the suggestions to provide compensation to farmers would be looked into.

He also asked all states to adopt the Model Fire Bill and bring a uniform law. The preparation of disaster management plans in 87 districts of eight states is pending. Additionally, an action plan for thunderstorm and lightning has been forwarded by the Centre. More than 25 states and Union Territories are yet to share it with the Centre, Shah said.