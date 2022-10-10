Amit Shah visits Gurugram hospital to pay Mulayam tributes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday and paid his tributes to him.
Soon after the news came about the leader's demise, Shah drove to the hospital to share the family's grief.
मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से उत्तर प्रदेश व राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में एक बड़ी रिक्तता आयी है।
गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में नेताजी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी व परिजनों से भेंट कर संवेदना व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/G0jIAZKzqt
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022
The home minister met Mulayam's family members, including son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, at the hospital and expressed his condolences.
Earlier in a tweet in Hindi, Shah hailed the three time UP chief minister as a champion of democracy who raised his voice during the emergency.
मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022
Mulayam Singh died on Monday at Medanta in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy.
"He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.
“May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti,” he said.
