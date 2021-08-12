Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.
Shah arrived in a helicopter from Hyderabad and proceeded to the temple. He was accorded a warm welcome at the Sunnipenta helipad by state Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MP P Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao and senior officials.
After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister will fly back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media
How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network
Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch
What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG
Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?
GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off
DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan
'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'
Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables