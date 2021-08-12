Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Aug 12 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 14:42 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Shah arrived in a helicopter from Hyderabad and proceeded to the temple. He was accorded a warm welcome at the Sunnipenta helipad by state Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, MP P Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool district Collector P Koteswara Rao and senior officials.

After the puja at the temple, the Union Home Minister will fly back to Hyderabad in the afternoon.

