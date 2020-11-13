Amit Shah's account temporarily locked; Twitter calls it 'inadvertent error'

Home Minister Amit Shah's verified Twitter handle was temporarily locked, only to be restored by the social media giant after saying that it happened due to an "inadvertent error".

On Thursday, Twitter had removed Shah's display picture from the microblogging site in response to a "report from the copyright holder".

A message "media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder" was being displayed when one clicked the picture on the account of Shah, who has 23.6 million followers on Twitter.

However, a Twitter spokesperson said, "due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

Twitter's copyright policy says, "in general, the photographer and not the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

The micro-blogging site had earlier this month removed the display picture of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) citing this policy.

The "inadvertent" locking of Shah's profile came close on the heels of the government issuing a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Twitter was asked to explain within five working days why legal action should not be initiated against the platform and its representatives for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map.

In its notice, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir was a deliberate attempt to undermine the will of the sovereign Parliament of India which has declared Ladakh as a Union Territory with its headquarters in Leh.

If Twitter does not fall in line, the microblogging site could face a ban in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It may also face an FIR against its officials, who could face a jail term of up to six months.

Responding to the issue, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We have duly responded to the letter and, as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue." The spokesperson also said that Twitter remains committed to partnering with the government to serve the public conversation.

Earlier, Twitter had landed in controversy after Leh was shown as in China. A Parliamentary Standing Committee had come down heavily on Twitter saying that it was "treason", while insisting that the US-based parent company and not its Indian arm should submit an explanation in the form of an affidavit.