Amitabh Bachchan, Sadhguru to participate in Global Citizen fest

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, on Monday announced that Mumbai, India will be represented in the Global Citizen Live broadcast - a combination of festivals, events, and performances airing from locations on six continents on September 25.

The event, billed as a day of "global unity", will call on world leaders, philanthropists and corporations to "defend the planet and defeat poverty, to take action on climate change, famine, and vaccine equity," a statement from the organisers read.

Renowned personalities participating from Mumbai include megastar Amitabh Bachchan, spiritual leader Sadhguru, actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and musicians Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Ajay- Atul and Tanishk Bagchi.

The event will be held at the Gateway of India.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra said the Global Citizen Festival will boost awareness about climate change.

"When it comes to climate change, we are running out of time to reverse the damage caused. I am confident that the Global Citizen Festival will steer a mass movement on the world stage to fight climate change now," Thackeray said in a statement.

Global Citizen and Wizcraft first joined hands in 2016 for the Global Citizen Festival India, which took place in Mumbai.

Recently, the organisations also came together for Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which urged global citizens to provide support to people when the Covid-19 cases were on the rise in India in April.

"Five years ago, we held our first Global Citizen festival in Mumbai. We were amazed at the reaction and warm reception we received from the hundreds of thousands of global citizens, the city of Mumbai and the Maharashtra state. Global Citizens across India are an essential part of our movement, and we are proud to return to Mumbai for Global Citizen Live," Liza Henshaw, COO, Global Citizen said.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder Wizcraft said they are thrilled and honoured to work with the Global Citizen team again.

"The historic moment that we created together in November 2016 with Global Citizen Festival India moved our country to a new level of advocacy and an understanding of how one voice, one action can make a difference.

"We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be working with the team again to bring Mumbai and India to the world with this momentous special edition in September. There is an exciting show being planned at our beautiful and iconic Gateway of India, for Global Citizens everywhere," Timmins further said.

Also joining hands to support the initiative for the third successive time is Venkateshwara Hatcheries' Venkys, as lead partners for the Global Citizen Live Campaign in India.

Check out latest videos from DH: