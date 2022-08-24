Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

The actor urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 24 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 00:21 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: Reuters file photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star had previously contracted Covid-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amitabh Bachchan
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

 