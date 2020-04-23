Amma Canteens in Chennai to feed hungry for free

Amma Canteens, the heavily subsidized food outlets that have doubled its footfall during the lockdown period, have begun serving food free of cost to people from Thursday.

The move came after Opposition DMK took objection to AIADMK ministers and leaders “adopting” Amma Canteens in their areas to provide free food to the needy, saying it would amount to “misuse” of the outlets which have been set up using tax payer’s money.

Opposition Leader M K Stalin had opposed local AIADMK units in districts announcing their intention to foot bills of the canteens. Instead, he said, the government should provide free food in all Amma Canteens across the state. The free food scheme is likely to be extended across the state.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which manages the canteens in the city, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has instructed that food be provided free in all 407 outlets in this metropolis. The food will be provided free of cost for any number of people who come to the canteens till the end of the lockdown period.

Ever since the country went for a lockdown on March 25, it is the Amma Canteens that have been saving thousands of homeless and underprivileged from going to bed hungry. With the footfall increasing in almost all outlets, the GCC has been sending additional rations to Amma Canteen across the city – the ambitious scheme was launched by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013.

On normal days, the canteen sells idlis are at Re 1 each, curd rice at Rs 3 and sambar rice at Rs 5 and two chapathis with dhal for Rs 3. In other words, a person can have three square meals in Chennai for under Rs 20.

Sources said Rs 17 lakh is spent every day on running these canteens and the entire amount will now be borne by the GCC and philanthropists who have come forward to foot the bill.

“We have been sending additional rations anticipating rush. The footfall has doubled in the past few weeks and Amma Canteens were asked to ensure no one who steps in the premises does not go out without eating. With food being made free of cost, we expect more people to come to our outlets,” a senior official with the GCC said.