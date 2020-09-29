Amnesty halts India operations alleging witch hunt by government

Amnesty International India (AII), a private human rights watchdog, on Tuesday said it is halting its operations in India and let go off staff after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "froze" all its bank accounts earlier this month in what it called "incessant witch-hunt".

Claiming that the release of reports on human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi riots last month provided "fresh impetus" to "harass and intimidate", AII said it came to know about the freezing of accounts over "unfounded and motivated" allegations on September 10.

AII Executive Director Avinash Kumar said the "continuing crackdown" on AII over the last two years and the latest action was "accidental".

"The constant harassment by government agencies including the ED is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the Government of India regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu and Kashmir. For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent,” Kumar said in a statement.

The AII is facing multiple probes by the CBI and the ED, which accused it of violation of rules related to foreign funding and Foreign Exchange Management Act, charges which were denied by the international NGO.

For human rights work in India, it said it operates through a distinct model of raising funds domestically and more than four million Indians have supported AII's work in the last eight years and around one lakh Indians have made financial contributions.

"These contributions evidently cannot have any relation with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The fact that the Government is now portraying this lawful fundraising model as money-laundering is evidence that the overboard legal framework is maliciously activated when human rights activists and groups challenge the government’s grave inactions and excesses," it said.

It also said the action against AII and other "outspoken" human rights organisations, activists and human rights defenders was only an "extension of the various repressive policies and sustained assault" by the government on those who speak truth to power.

“Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the ED and government to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India. It reeks of fear and repression, ignores the human cost to this crackdown particularly during a pandemic and violates people’s basic rights to freedom of speech and expression, assembly, and association guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and international human rights law," Kumar said.

In its statement, AII also cited actions taken by government agencies, including raids by CBI in October 2018 and November last year, freezing of bank accounts, Income Tax Department sending letters to over 30 "small regular donors" and denying permission to hold a press conference in Srinagar to release a report on misuse of Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir.