Among 20 worst-hit nations, India yet to reach Covid-19 peak?

A day after India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 coronavirus cases and the tally crossing the 39-lakh mark, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows that India is yet to reach the peak to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Although other countries witness a surge in the daily cases, it is still below their peak value, or the day when it reported the maximum number of cases.

The three-day average of fresh cases in India stands at 77,387 on September 3, which was 92.3 per cent of the peak of the 83,883 cases. This is the highest value in comparison to the top 20 worst-hit countries.

India ranks number two among the worst-hit countries, currently accounting for 30 per cent of cases and 20 per cent of deaths worldwide. The government data shows that the recovery rate is at over 77 per cent, and the fatality rate has declined to 1.75 per cent.

The other worst-hit countries include United States of America, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, South Africa, Mexico etc.

In the European Union and the United Kingdom, cases peaked during week 14, and by the end of week 15 and 23 (around second week of April and first week of June), the trend in these countries declined, after which it reached a plateau, according to the report by the EU Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.