'Amphan': LS speaker urges MPs to monitor relief work

'Amphan': LS speaker Om Birla urges MPs from West Bengal, Odisha to monitor relief work

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 23:42 ist
Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' .

"Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Urged them to sensitize people in the affected areas. Also, impressed upon them to monitor relief & rescue measures so that they timely reach to those affected,” Birla said in a tweet.

The speaker also informed them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned for rescue work and safety of the people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Om Birla
Cyclone
Cyclone Amphan
West Bengal
Odisha

What's Brewing

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 