'Amphan': LS speaker Om Birla urges MPs from West Bengal, Odisha to monitor relief work

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to more than a dozen MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure all possible help to people in coastal districts in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' .

"Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Urged them to sensitize people in the affected areas. Also, impressed upon them to monitor relief & rescue measures so that they timely reach to those affected,” Birla said in a tweet.

The speaker also informed them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned for rescue work and safety of the people.