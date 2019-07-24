Amrapali used Dhoni-linked firm to divert money: Report

When the Supreme Court pronounced the final order in the Amrapali fraud case, the name of former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came up in the detailed judgement. Justice Arun Mishra included the report of the forensic auditor, which showed how the group diverted homebuyers' money to various offshoot companies, including one headed by ex-captain Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

Auditors Pawan Kumar Aggarwal and Ravinder Bhatia pointed out transactions to Rhiti Sports Management Pvt Ltd and Amrapali Mahi Developers. Dhoni has stakes in Rhiti Sports and his wife Sakshi is a director of Amrapali Mahi Developers.

The judgement said, "The company received share capital in cash and all the expenses were paid in cash only." It mentions an MoU for a project in Ranchi but the auditors could not locate the details.

The Amrapali Group of Companies paid Rs 42.22 crore to Rhiti Sports Management between 2009 and 2015 on account of agreements executed by group CMD Anil Kumar Sharma without a record of authorising Sharma to enter the agreement.

On the other agreement, Amrapali Group received the right to advertise its logo at various places during IPL 2015 for Chennai Super Kings. The auditors said: "It is observed that this agreement is on plain paper and executed only between Amrapali and Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and there are no signatories on behalf of Chennai Super Kings to this agreement."

The judgement described these agreements with Rhiti as a 'sham agreement'. "Homebuyers' money has been diverted illegally and wrongly to Rhiti Sports Management Pvt Ltd and should be recovered from them as the said agreement in our opinion does not stand the test of law," said the auditors.

Dhoni was an Amrapali brand ambassador until April 2016. He stepped down from the position after pressure from homebuyers.